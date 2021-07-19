Serafim Keybo is a mini laser projector that can turn any desk into a playable music keyboard

It might not support MPE or MIDI 2.0 , but the Serafim Keybo could certainly lay claim to being a next-gen keyboard.

That said, it’s not really a keyboard at all; it’s actually a mini laser projector that can be used to put a virtual QWERTY or musical keyboard onto any flat surface.

Shipping with its own dedicated music app for iOS and Android, Keybo enables you to play piano, guitar, bass or drums. It doubles as a phone stand, and battery life is said to be up to 10 hours.

Whether you can use the Keybo as a MIDI keyboard for other music-making apps we’re not quite sure, but it’d certainly be more attractive to producers if this is possible.