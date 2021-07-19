More

Serafim Keybo is a mini laser projector that can turn any desk into a playable music keyboard

By (, , , )

Use it to play piano, guitar, bass or drums

It might not support MPE or MIDI 2.0, but the Serafim Keybo could certainly lay claim to being a next-gen keyboard.

That said, it’s not really a keyboard at all; it’s actually a mini laser projector that can be used to put a virtual QWERTY or musical keyboard onto any flat surface.

Shipping with its own dedicated music app for iOS and Android, Keybo enables you to play piano, guitar, bass or drums. It doubles as a phone stand, and battery life is said to be up to 10 hours.

Whether you can use the Keybo as a MIDI keyboard for other music-making apps we’re not quite sure, but it’d certainly be more attractive to producers if this is possible.

Find out more on the Serafim website. It looks like the keyboard is available now priced at around $100/£100.

Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info