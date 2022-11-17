Sequential unveils the Trigon-6, Dave Smith’s final synth: “We believe it continues his legacy”

When he died earlier this year, Sequential’s Dave Smith was mourned both in the synth community and beyond. However, it turns out that he had one final design to share with us: the Trigon-6.
“Dave Smith was very excited about the Trigon-6 and we believe it continues his legacy as a synth creator,” says Sequential CEO David Gibbons, confirming that this was the last synth that Smith contributed to.
The six-voice Trigon-6 offers three newly-designed discrete voltage-controlled oscillators per voice, and simultaneously selectable waveshapes (triangle, sawtooth, reverse sawtooth, and variable-width pulse). Beyond this there’s a two- and four-pole ladder filter design with feedback and drive, and analogue voltage-controlled amplifiers.
Sequential makes no secret of the fact that the Trigon-6 takes inspiration from the Prophet-6 and OB-6, two of its previous releases, and inherits their Poly Mod section. Modulation sources include filter envelope and oscillator 3 (both with bi-polar control), while destinations include oscillator 1, 2, and 3 frequency, oscillator 1, 2, and 3 pulse width, low-pass filter cutoff and feedback.
There’s also a 24-bit/48kHz dual digital effects section that features reverbs, modelled digital and analogue delays, chorus, flanger, phase shifter and ring modulation. If you want to maintain a fully analogue signal path, true bypass is your friend, and you can also make use of the fully analogue stereo distortion.
Other features include a multimode arpeggiator and a polyphonic step sequencer that offers up to 64 steps and up to six notes per step. The full-size, four-octave Fatar semi-weighted keyboard is velocity-sensitive and responds to aftertouch.
To ensure a truly intuitive programming experience, the Trigon-6 has a knob-per-function design and keeps you away from any menu diving. You can toggle between preset and live panel modes, the latter of which switches the synth into a ‘what you see is what you hear’ configuration.
Find out more on the Sequential website. The Trigon-6 is available now priced at $3,499/£3,550/€3,999.