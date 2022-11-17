Sequential unveils the Trigon-6, Dave Smith’s final synth: “We believe it continues his legacy”

When he died earlier this year , Sequential’s Dave Smith was mourned both in the synth community and beyond. However, it turns out that he had one final design to share with us: the Trigon-6.

“Dave Smith was very excited about the Trigon-6 and we believe it continues his legacy as a synth creator,” says Sequential CEO David Gibbons, confirming that this was the last synth that Smith contributed to.

The six-voice Trigon-6 offers three newly-designed discrete voltage-controlled oscillators per voice, and simultaneously selectable waveshapes (triangle, sawtooth, reverse sawtooth, and variable-width pulse). Beyond this there’s ​​a two- and four-pole ladder filter design with feedback and drive, and analogue voltage-controlled amplifiers.

Sequential makes no secret of the fact that the Trigon-6 takes inspiration from the Prophet-6 and OB-6, two of its previous releases, and inherits their Poly Mod section. Modulation sources include filter envelope and oscillator 3 (both with bi-polar control), while destinations include oscillator 1, 2, and 3 frequency, oscillator 1, 2, and 3 pulse width, low-pass filter cutoff and feedback.

(Image credit: Sequential)

There’s also a 24-bit/48kHz dual digital effects section that features reverbs, modelled digital and analogue delays, chorus, flanger, phase shifter and ring modulation. If you want to maintain a fully analogue signal path, true bypass is your friend, and you can also make use of the fully analogue stereo distortion.

Other features include a multimode arpeggiator and a polyphonic step sequencer that offers up to 64 steps and up to six notes per step. The full-size, four-octave Fatar semi-weighted keyboard is velocity-sensitive and responds to aftertouch.

To ensure a truly intuitive programming experience, the Trigon-6 has a knob-per-function design and keeps you away from any menu diving. You can toggle between preset and live panel modes, the latter of which switches the synth into a ‘what you see is what you hear’ configuration.

Find out more on the Sequential website. The Trigon-6 is available now priced at $3,499/£3,550/€3,999.