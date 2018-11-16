Sequential is saying goodbye to the Prophet 12 synth, but it’s not going quietly

Sequential has announced that its Prophet 12 synth is about to be discontinued, but the company is seeing it off with a limited edition ‘arctic white’ edition.

When we say limited, we really do mean it: only 100 Prophet 12 LEs will be made. After these have rolled off the production line, this hybrid analogue/digital instrument will be no more (unless you’re lucky enough to own one, that is).

Paying tribute to the Prophet 12, Sequential boss Dave Smith said: “It’s nice to give the Prophet 12 a proper send-off with this special edition. The P12 was a real milestone for us in terms of pushing the synth envelope. As a hybrid instrument, it gave us a chance to explore the interaction of digital oscillators and analog filters and see how far we could take that idea. It’s still a great instrument and has found its way onto a lot of stages and studios, and into a lot of music.”

Feature-wise, the Prophet 12 LE is the same as the standard model. As well as the white colour scheme, it also has maple end caps.

Of course, with the discontinuation of the Prophet 12, people are bound to speculate on what, if anything, might take its place in the Sequential product line. And with NAMM 2019 just around the corner, we might not have long to wait before we find out.

The Prophet 12 LE will be available in December priced at $2,999. Find out more on the Sequential website.