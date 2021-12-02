Sennheiser’s new HD 400 Pro studio headphones promise to help you create “outstanding audio mixes”

The search for the best studio headphones can seem to be endless - finding your perfect pair isn’t always easy. Now Sennheiser has another contender in the shape of the HD 400 Pro, production-focused cans that are designed for mixing, editing and mastering.

The HD 400 Pros are reference headphones that promise natural and precise sound reproduction so that you can accurately assess the strengths and weaknesses of your mixes. Comfort is said to be aided by the lightweight, open-backed design and soft velour earpads.

Frequency response runs from 6 to 38,000 hertz, and the Sennheiser-developed 120-ohm transducers include a diaphragm made from a special polymer blend. This, in conjunction with the driver magnets, is designed to deliver deep yet clear and well-defined bass.

Another feature that may be useful to producers relates to the positioning of the transducers. These sit at a slight angle, the theory being that this recreates the optimum triangular listening position you’d place yourself in when using your studio monitors .

When combined with the open-back design, this positioning of the transducers is also said to help to create a wide and spacious soundstage, along with a neutral and transparent listening experience so that you can create mixes that transfer well to multiple systems.

To further emphasise their status as production headphones, the HD 400 Pros can be used with Dear Realty’s headphone monitoring plugins, which promise to create a virtual mix room with carefully designed acoustics. The headphones have already been integrated into the Spatial Headphone Compensation feature in dearVR MIX, and dearVR Monitor integration will arrive by the end of this year.

The HD 400 Pro is supplied with a 3-metre coiled cable and a 1.8-metre straight cable, both fitted with a 3.5mm (1/8-inch) jack plug. A 6.3mm (1/4-inch) adapter is included, too.