See and hear how the Behringer D synth compares to the original Moog Model D

If you were wondering how the new Behringer D synth compares with the original, the Moog Model D, then look no further.

Check out the video above as Synthpro puts the new kid on the block through its paces in this very thorough rundown.

The Model D in question is not a reissue, but a model from 1972 featuring the rev 2 oscillators.

As a beta tester for the Behringer D and Moog enthusiast, Synthpro is probably one of the best-placed individuals to carry out, what seems to be quite an emotive test and one that will spark much debate no doubt. Here is the video description in full:

"Hello Everyone,

This is a demo of the Behringer model D. I am a beta tester for this unit and I go over some of my first impressions as far as build quality, features, tone quality, and even a direct comparison to a real vintage Minimoog model D from 1972, (The Real Test). Note: this vintage Minimoog has the rev 2 oscillators, (not the oscillator using the thermally regulated voltage to exponential current converter UA726) and all other boards are original as well.

This Behringer Model D has left a great first impression with myself but I leave you guys to be the judge.

There will be another video covering the noise source as well as the EG controlling the pitch, forgot to cover that in this video.

I want to send a very special thank you to Uli Behringer for the opportunity to test and demo this unit.

P.S

For the Moog Fans:

I have to be completely honest, this was one of the toughest videos I have made because of the fact I’m a huge Moog enthusiast, (as you can see from so many of my other videos) but I also have say that the new Moog music has made a critical mistake in business, they brought back something without owning all the rights. I hate it for Moog but at the same time I wish all the best to them and hope this experience kick starts them back into engineering shape, ( I would love to see something new from Moog). I have never heard of a company moving forward by going backwards and I leave it at that.

Thanks for watching!”