School's out for Thomann's Gearhead University 2019

Thomann’s Gearhead University was back for another weekend of gear-fuelled video creation from some of YouTube’s brightest stars.

We were invited back to Thomann’s Treppendorf HQ to take in the sights and sounds from the German retail giant’s bustling campus.

When not distracted by the temptation of currywurst and the raucous chorus from the local frog population, we were able to bump into a few of your favourite vlogging guitarists and producers and get the inside track on a some of the collaborations that occurred.

With a similar layout to the recent Synth Reactor event, the YouTubers were invited to hang out in the big bell tent/marquee thing and utilise the many recording spaces at their disposal, not to mention the huge quantities of gear housed in the Thomann logistics centre.