Inside Thomann’s Synth Reactor 2019

Impressions from the inaugural event

Last year, Thomann hosted a get together with some of YouTube’s hottest guitar stars to collaborate on creating video, with the German retailer’s rammed warehouse of gear at their disposal.

Wanting to build on the success of the Gearhead University event, Thomann decided to create a similar environment aimed at the synth-lovers of the world and so Synth Reaktor was born.

Once again, a large contingent of YouTubers were invited to come to Thomann’s Treppendorf HQ with the chance to meet, create and play. A tent was erected in the shop car park where YouTubers and brands were able to meet up and hatch some creative video plans.

Of course we had to see what all the fuss about and so MusicRadar descended on the Franconian village to witness the Thomann matriarchal home converted into three fully-functional video studios, complete with crew and live-streaming facilities.

Image 1 of 28

Alesis Andromeda A6

Image 2 of 28

Arturia's Brutish display

Image 3 of 28

Roli Blocks and Seaboard Rise

Image 4 of 28

Oberheim Xpander

Image 5 of 28

Korg Volcas

Image 6 of 28

Roland System-500 and friends

Image 7 of 28

All bases covered from Jomox

Image 8 of 28

Moog DFAM and Mother-32

Image 9 of 28

Behringer and TC Electronic's latest offerings

Image 10 of 28

Novation's SL Mk3 in control

Image 11 of 28

Elektron's new Model army

Image 12 of 28

Steinberg Cubase

Image 13 of 28

Waldorf Kyra and Quantum

Image 14 of 28

Yamaha CS-30

Image 15 of 28

Yamaha latest generation of DXs, CPs and CSs

Image 16 of 28

ARP Instruments Avatar

Image 17 of 28

Oxford Synthesiser Company OSCar

Image 18 of 28

Sequential Circuits Prophet-5

Image 19 of 28

Palm Products GmbH Wave 2.2

Image 20 of 28

Palm Products GmbH 1020

Image 21 of 28

IK Multimedia Uno Synth

Image 22 of 28

Softube Parallels

Image 23 of 28

Roland Promars

Image 24 of 28

Korg MS-20 and the latest 'logues

Image 25 of 28

Korg Polysix and Maxi-Korg 800DV

Image 26 of 28

The one and only Moog One

Image 27 of 28

Modal Electronics Skulpt

Image 28 of 28

Modal Electronics Craft Synth 2.0

Synth Reactor is an event like no other. With zero ‘tradeshow’ vibes, it was plain to see that everyone was relaxed and the place abuzz with excitement, at the prospect of taking apart various instruments and taking part in some cross-brand jamming. 

Of course all of this collaboration will mean that there's going to be a ton of video content coming out of each 'Tuber's respective channels over the next week and beyond, so be sure to check back with us soon.

In the meantime, check out Thomann's t.blog and YouTube channel for more.

