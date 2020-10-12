Save up to $200 on these shred-tastic Ibanez guitars

Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is in full-swing for Prime Day and there a pair of Ibanez six-stringers that are vying for your attention.
Both the Axion RGAR61AL and RG450EXB electric guitars represent either end of the spending scale for most people, but while both are equally capable of speed and heavy tones there's also tonal variation available here that can aid you in a number of sonic tasks.
First up is the beautifully-finished Axion, which we have to say, looks adorable in Black Aurora Burst, has been designed to push your playing further than ever before with the likes of a Nitro Wizard 5-piece Panga Panga/Walnut neck, Sub Zero treated frets and Bare Knuckle Aftermath pickups.
Quite the act to follow, but the RG450EXB is more than up to the task courtesy of the Quantum pickups in an HSH configuration and maple neck with bound jatoba fingerboard, all wrapped up in three finishes of yellow, pink and metallic blue.
Ibanez Axion Label series RGAR61AL deal
- Gloss finished solid nyato body
- 25.5"-scale 5-ply panga-panga/walnut neck, 24-fret Macassar ebony fingerboard
- Dual Bare Knuckle Aftermath humbuckers with coil tap, 3-way switching
- Gibraltar Standard II bridge, locking Gotoh tuners
Save $200 on this Ibanez Axion RGAR61AL in Aurora Burst
If that finish doesn't make you want to play harder, heavier and faster then nothing will. Was $1,199.99, now $999.99.
Ibanez RG450EXB deal
- Gloss-finished solid Meranti body
- 25.5"-scale maple neck with bound jatoba fingerboard
- Ibanez Quantum pickups in an HSH configuration
- Double-locking tremolo bridge, black hardware
Save $150 on the Ibanez RG450EXB, available in three colours
Loud in both tone and colour, these RGs will give you the sonic tools to tackle any situation at speed. Was $399.99, now $249.99.View Deal
