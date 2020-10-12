Save up to $200 on these shred-tastic Ibanez guitars

Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is in full-swing for Prime Day and there a pair of Ibanez six-stringers that are vying for your attention.

Both the Axion RGAR61AL and RG450EXB electric guitars represent either end of the spending scale for most people, but while both are equally capable of speed and heavy tones there's also tonal variation available here that can aid you in a number of sonic tasks.

First up is the beautifully-finished Axion, which we have to say, looks adorable in Black Aurora Burst, has been designed to push your playing further than ever before with the likes of a Nitro Wizard 5-piece Panga Panga/Walnut neck, Sub Zero treated frets and Bare Knuckle Aftermath pickups.

Quite the act to follow, but the RG450EXB is more than up to the task courtesy of the Quantum pickups in an HSH configuration and maple neck with bound jatoba fingerboard, all wrapped up in three finishes of yellow, pink and metallic blue.

Ibanez Axion Label series RGAR61AL deal

Gloss finished solid nyato body

25.5"-scale 5-ply panga-panga/walnut neck, 24-fret Macassar ebony fingerboard

Dual Bare Knuckle Aftermath humbuckers with coil tap, 3-way switching

Gibraltar Standard II bridge, locking Gotoh tuners

Ibanez RG450EXB deal

Gloss-finished solid Meranti body

25.5"-scale maple neck with bound jatoba fingerboard

Ibanez Quantum pickups in an HSH configuration

Double-locking tremolo bridge, black hardware

