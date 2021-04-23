Save up to 50% on select pedals from Boss, TC Electronic, Digitech, Pigtronix, and more at Musician's Friend

So how many effects pedals do you really need? We believe the answer is simple - the current number of pedals you own, plus one. Well, luckily for you, it just got a whole lot more affordable to sustain your pedal habit, with Musician's Friend offering up to 50% off a wide range of pedals .

We joke, but that new stompbox may be the spark you need to get the creative juices flowing, and not to mention a relatively cheap way of changing up your sound. Whether you purchase a new overdrive , compressor , or chorus , it can have a dramatic effect on your overall guitar tone. It's worth experimenting with as many different pedals as you can, so you can find your own voice on the instrument.

Below we’ve selected a few of our favourites from this fantastic sales event.

Pigtronix Germanium Gold Compressor: £134.99, now $79.99

We know that compressors aren't exactly the most glamorous effects pedals, but trust us, this one is different. The Pigtronix Germanium Gold Compressor isn't just a fantastic compressor pedal with a tiny footprint, it also has a trick up its sleeve - added distortion! So not only can you smooth out your sound and control those peaks, but you can also add a little grit to the tone. That means this pedal can be used as a terrific lead boost or even an always-on overdrive pedal with a touch of compression, and for this price, it's a no-brainer. View Deal

TC Electronic Corona Chorus: Was $128.99, now $99

The Corona Chorus is a staple on many pedalboards, and it's easy to see why. This versatile pedal comes with two built-in chorus modes (chorus/tri-chorus), as well as easy-to-use tone adjustment controls and stereo I/O. The Corona Chorus is also part of the TonePrint series, which allows you to download presets from famous artists such as John 5, Brent Hinds, Victor Wooten, and Andy Summers. So if you’re looking for a pedal that can easily reproduce any classic chorus sound you can think of at a very affordable price, then look no further.View Deal

Egnater Goldsmith Overdrive/Boost: Was $199.99, now $99

This rather classy-looking gold pedal produces 100% pure analog saturation, with an added boost section. The signature Egnater 'tight' switch provides excellent control over the low-end, so you never have to worry about this pedal sounding too muddy. The ‘voice’ knob allows you to dial in your tone to exactly what you want by controlling the amount of midrange cut or boost at two different frequencies. This is a powerhouse of an overdrive pedal with a ton of tone tweaking possibilities, and with a whopping $100 off, it's an absolute bargain! View Deal