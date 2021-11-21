Save $500 on a Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V in this sweet early Black Friday deal at Guitar Center

The official Black Friday guitar deals are nearly upon us, and we’re seeing some killer savings to be had from a host of musical instrument retailers across the web. If you’re on the lookout for a shiny new electric guitar , and you’ve got a little extra budget to spend, we may have just found the perfect deal for you.

Over at Guitar Center, for a limited time only, you can save a whopping $500 on this stunning ebony-finished Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V – available in either Cherry or Ebony finishes – and get it for just $1,599. That’s a saving of almost 25% on one of the most iconic and versatile guitars you can buy today.

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: $2,099 Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: $2,099 , $1,599

The Gibson Les Paul is regarded by many as the electric guitar. The Traditional Pro V combines a vintage aesthetic and sounds with a series of more modern appointments, including a mahogany body with a nine-hole weight relief design – perfect if you do a lot of standing up while playing – and a pair of Gibson-designed Alnico V-equipped Tradbucker pickups. And you can get it today at a massive $500 off.

Boasting all the classic hallmarks of a Les Paul, but complementing them with a series of more modern appointments, this six-string is perfect for a guitarist seeking both a vintage aesthetic and superior comfort and playability.

For example, like most Les Pauls, the Traditional Pro V sports an all-mahogany build, a tonewood known not only for its excellent sustain and well-rounded tone, but also its weight. Fortunately though, lengthy gigs or standing-up practice sessions are a breeze with this model, as it features a nine-hole weight relief design, helping it clock in at about 9lbs, or just over 4kg.

Electronics come by way of a pair of Gibson-designed Alnico V-equipped Tradbucker humbuckers – which can comfortably handle anything from high-gain riffs to mellower cleans – controlled via two volume and two tone knobs, the former of which each boast push-pull functionality for tapping into single-coil tones.

Other features include a satin-finished 24.75” scale neck for easy playability, 22-fret compound-radius fingerboard with trapezoid inlays, Nashville-style bridge, aluminum tailpiece, Grover locking tuners and chrome hardware.

The Gibson Les Paul is inarguably one of the most recognisable and renowned electric guitar models ever designed. Its various iterations have been played by the most regal of rock royalty, including Slash, Jimmy Page, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Randy Rhoads – to name a metaphorical drop in the ocean – and you can get your hands on one today for a fraction of the usual cost.

Savings of this magnitude are usually hard to come by, so if this guitar piques your interest make sure you get on it ASAP to avoid disappointment. And if you’re not a Les Paul aficionado, head to our Guitar Center Black Friday deals page for even more great offers from the retail giant.

