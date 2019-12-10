Save $200 on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: get this slick music-making machine for less

If you want a music-making computer that’s both stylish and powerful, Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 is a strong contender, and with a $200 discount, it looks even more appealing.

Available on the Microsoft website, this offer applies to all available versions of the 13.5-inch model. You can choose between Core i5 and Core i7 processors, either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and storage ranging from 128GB to 1TB.

You can also spec your colour and finish, and all models come with a touchscreen. Battery life is up to 11.5 hours, and weight as low as 2.79lb.

Click through to your local Microsoft store to grab yourself a bargain.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 US deal

Save $200 on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch

Available in a choice of colours and specs, the smaller of the two Surface Laptop 3s is a very tidy little music-making machine, and is currently available for a great price.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 UK deal