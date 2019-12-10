Save $200 on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: get this slick music-making machine for less

If you want a music-making computer that’s both stylish and powerful, Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 is a strong contender, and with a $200 discount, it looks even more appealing.
Available on the Microsoft website, this offer applies to all available versions of the 13.5-inch model. You can choose between Core i5 and Core i7 processors, either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and storage ranging from 128GB to 1TB.
You can also spec your colour and finish, and all models come with a touchscreen. Battery life is up to 11.5 hours, and weight as low as 2.79lb.
Click through to your local Microsoft store to grab yourself a bargain.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 US deal
Save $200 on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch
Available in a choice of colours and specs, the smaller of the two Surface Laptop 3s is a very tidy little music-making machine, and is currently available for a great price.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 UK deal
Save up to £265 on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch
UK discounts on the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 range run from £130 to £270, with the biggest discount being offered on a black Core i7 model with 16GB RAM and and 512GB of storage. Grab it while you can. View Deal