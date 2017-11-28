More

Sampling with HALion 6 - pt 5: Creative voice recording and resampling

By (, )

Future Music, Computer Music and MusicRadar presents…

In this six-part video series we are teaming up with audio software giants Steinberg to explore the power and creativity of modern sampling and instrument creation.

Throughout these half a dozen episodes, we’ll use Steinberg’s insanely powerful sampler-and-synth hybrid instrument HALion 6 to walk you through the full spectrum of sampling and sound design techniques: from basic audio sampling, sonic manipulation, cutting-edge synthesis and resynthesis; through to DIY field recording, sound-layering, multisampling and much more.

Episode five sees HALion 6’s sound design capabilities put through its paces, as we head into the vocal booth and record a bunch of random hits, noises and vocals.

In our previous videos, we’ve created pitched instruments to be played chromatically. But in this session, we’re going to make several non-pitched sounds, and assign them to individual keys across the keyboard, so each MIDI note will trigger a unique sound, and we’ll end up with a useful, inspirational instrument to jam with. 

You can download the fifth episode’s instrument from here, then load it up in HALion 6 or HALion Sonic 3. Don’t worry if you don’t own these, though – simply download the free HALion Sonic SE player instrument from Steinberg’s website and load up our patches.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info