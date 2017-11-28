Sampling with HALion 6 - pt 5: Creative voice recording and resampling

In this six-part video series we are teaming up with audio software giants Steinberg to explore the power and creativity of modern sampling and instrument creation.

Throughout these half a dozen episodes, we’ll use Steinberg’s insanely powerful sampler-and-synth hybrid instrument HALion 6 to walk you through the full spectrum of sampling and sound design techniques: from basic audio sampling, sonic manipulation, cutting-edge synthesis and resynthesis; through to DIY field recording, sound-layering, multisampling and much more.

Episode five sees HALion 6’s sound design capabilities put through its paces, as we head into the vocal booth and record a bunch of random hits, noises and vocals.

In our previous videos, we’ve created pitched instruments to be played chromatically. But in this session, we’re going to make several non-pitched sounds, and assign them to individual keys across the keyboard, so each MIDI note will trigger a unique sound, and we’ll end up with a useful, inspirational instrument to jam with.