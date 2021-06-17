Sample Logic is promising “the next step in assisted music creation” with Animation Station, its new MIDI arpeggiator plugin

Designed to work with your favourite software instruments, Animation Station is the first plugin from Sample Logic.

This is a MIDI arpeggiator that comes with more than 300 pattern presets that can instantly generate new musical phrases based on just a few notes. Standard arpeggiator patterns are just the tip of the iceberg, though; you can use Animation Station to create much more experimental grooves if you wish.

Looking beyond the presets, you have the option to set the length and attributes of each sequencer in a step independently. Steps can also be moved around within sequences, and once you’ve got something you’re happy with, you can drag and drop it into your DAW as MIDI data.

There are smart randomisation features, too. You can choose to ‘roll the dice’ and change everything, but it’s also possible to focus on just specific attributes of a preset and only randomise those.

Animation Station runs as a VST/AU plugin on PC and Mac and is currently available for the discounted price of $100 (this applies for two weeks). The regular price will be $150.