Sabian unveils the Chick Corea Royalty Ride LE: based on Roy Haynes' revered ride cymbal

Sabian has announced the release of the limited edition Chick Corea Royalty Ride LE, based on the original ride cymbal Roy Haynes played on Chick Corea's 1968 album Now He Sings, Now He Sobs.

The original cymbal, which was gifted to Chick Corea by Haynes himself, was studied by the Sabian Custom Shop and used as a template to recreate the famous ride cymbal sound.

The 18" Chick Corea Royalty Ride LE is made from traditional B20 bronze and is a flat, bell-less design. It will be available as part of a limited edition run of 250 cymbals, distributed amongst Sabian dealers across the globe. Each cymbal will be individually numbered and will come with a certificate of authenticity, signed by Chick Corea.

Sabian's Master Product Specialist, Mark Love explains, "“We have replicated many vintage cymbals in our Custom Shop over the years. We know what happens to a cymbal over years of use and the transformation can be dramatic."

"We record all the obvious visual specs and the way the original is constructed, then decide whether to aim for how the cymbal sounded when it was brand new or as it sounds today, which in this case is over 5 decades of use."

"We decided to go for the sweet spot of shortly after the cymbal is broken in.This would ensure the replicas contain some of the original sparkle that can still be heard on Chick’s album, but that would have been lost over time.”

For availability of the Chick Corea Royalty Ride, contact your local Sabian dealer.