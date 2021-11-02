The tension is palpable as Mixland releases the Rubber Band Compressor plugin

You’ve heard of spring reverbs, but a Rubber Band Compressor? Probably not.

That’s what you get with Mixland’s new plugin, though - a VCA-style compressor that simluates the compression effects and physical response of pushing an audio signal into a theoretical rubber band that offers exponential, dual-stage resistance.

The signal is pushed into the ‘rubber band’ and then snaps back “aggressively” - you can adjust the tension, timing and amount. The user interface features adjustable hands that can switch between three different tension positions, with the band’s behaviour representing gain reduction based on the amount of Snap you apply.

Other parameters include crunch and tilt, which add front-end tone-shaping and modelled tube EQ respectively.

You can check out the results in the video above - expect compression that ranges from “bouncy to snappy, transparent to pumpy and explosive”.