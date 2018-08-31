Rory Gallagher's iconic Strat, 60 Years of British Tone and Seven Decades come to the UK Guitar Show

The Vintage Zone at the UK Guitar Show is set to be packed with some of the world's most iconic, rare and beautiful vintage gear. There are three parts to this very special feature: Rory Gallagher's guitar archive, the 60 Years of British Tone exhibit with Marshall, Vox and Orange, and gear and performances from Seven Decades.

Rory Gallagher was a self-taught virtuoso who forged a musical revolution in his native land, shunned the traps of fame and stardom yet became a universally acclaimed international blues hero - and amassed an extensive collection of rare and eccentric instruments during his time.

21 of these beauties will be on show at the UK Guitar Show, including his very first flat-top acoustic, and of course, his iconic 1961 Fender Stratocaster. Don't miss your chance to see these legendary guitars in the flesh.

Orange, Marshall and Vox are contributing some landmark amps to the 60 Years of British Tone exhibit, telling the fascinating story of the three iconic brands. Find out everything you need to know about Britain's rich rock tone heritage.

We are also excited to welcome the guys from Seven Decades, who will be bringing their incredible collection of vintage guitars to the show.

Alongside a brand new exhibition of their guitars and some amazing guitar memorabilia, the Seven Decades band will be performing Telecaster, Les Paul, and Stratocaster-focused sessions throughout the day, all played on some of the world’s rarest guitars.

Each day, the evening show will bring the curtain down on the Vintage Zone as they play music from their hit show and celebrate the virtuosity of players including Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Albert Collins, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and many more.

The Vintage Zone at the UK Guitar Show is across the road from the main Olympia building (next to Pizza Express) - keep an eye out for signage! Buy advance tickets to the show now from the UK Guitar Show website.