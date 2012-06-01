Rory Gallagher's gear: the key guitars, amps and effects

Kicking off our new Career In Gear regular, we examine the guitars, amps and effects that became synonymous with Irish blues legend Rory Gallagher.

A supremely soulful guitarist who played with headlong, ecstatic energy, it’s little wonder Rory Gallagher is remembered with such enduring affection. Now, on the 40th anniversary of his solo career, we look at the iconic guitar rigs that gave his tone wings…

