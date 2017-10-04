The Seven Decades stage show reveals its wealth of vintage guitar gear

“We bought this ’Burst about two years ago. We wanted to give ourselves enough time to find a particular kind of ’58 and it’s obviously not something you walk into lightly.

“But, eventually, the right one came up and it was a case of doing our homework and spending time playing it before we pulled the trigger,” Michael recalls.

For us, it came back to the same thing: we needed a ’Burst that we would not be afraid to go out and use and play

“Before we bought this, we borrowed two ’Bursts several times for the show. So we’d played some before and we knew we had to get one,” Phil continues. “Obviously, it’s a massive purchase, but through the show we became very friendly with [vintage guitar expert] Drew Berlin.”

“Drew is a good friend of the show,” Michael resumes, “and his first question was, ‘What sort of ’Burst are you after? Are you after a lot of figure, do you want it in a certain condition - or can anything be changed on it? Do you want a real player’s ’Burst?’

“But, for us, it came back to the same thing: we needed a ’Burst that we would not be afraid to go out and use and play. But it also had to be absolutely 100 per cent clean [original]. And that’s not an easy criteria. We were also both really keen on a ’58. We’ve been lucky enough to play lots of ’59s and ’60s where necks get a bit slimmer. But the ’58 was what we wanted, so we didn’t rush into it.”

“I think it’s particularly complicated with a ’Burst,” Phil interjects. “Because if you think about a sunburst Strat, it doesn’t matter whether they’re really beaten up. But there is a different level of tolerable wear on a ’Burst, I think, before it doesn’t look right.

“A Goldtop’s different. They look great when they’re worn and patinated. But all the same, people ask, ‘Do you ever have doubts or regret buying it?’ But I think it was quite clear from the moment we first played it, that we were going to buy it. On the technical side, the pickups measured as 8.2k DC resistance at the bridge and 7.5k at the neck.”

’58s, I think, are very generally a bit mellower; I tend to think of a ’59 as being much more potent

“When we played it, we hooked it up to a little tweed amp,” adds Michael. “And it was like, ‘Yeah, this is really good.’ It’s quite a mellow ’Burst, which again is quite nice because they’re all different. You can sit there and be like, ‘Oh, which one’s better?’ but really that’s not what it’s about. They’re all so different. But ’58s, I think, are very generally a bit mellower; I tend to think of a ’59 as being much more potent.

“We play all the Led Zeppelin and Jimmy Page stuff. On the ’Burst we do Peter Green, we do Man Of The World or Oh Well… a selection of Fleetwood Mac tunes. Allman Brothers as well. But it has got a very mellow vibe to it. It’s a good weight and it’s still got the original buttons on the tuners. They crumble away over time on a lot of ’Bursts, so it’s unusual to have them in working, original condition.”

“Mike nearly dropped it once…” Phil adds, mischievously. “Nearly,” Michael admits. “But it’s an instant reaction, isn’t it? You feel it slipping from you - it’s like your trousers falling down.”