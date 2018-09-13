Roland's new entry-level TD-1DMK V-Drum kit revealed

Roland has unveiled an all-new entry-level V-Drums electronic drum set , the TD-1DMK, with the express aim of getting beginners up and running as quickly and painlessly as possible.

Very much a plug-and-play beast, the kit offers 15 preset kits and multiple onboard coaching modes, most of which are designed with timing and feel in mind. You'll also be able to connect to a windows/mac Melodics app, which offers free, progressive play-along lessons.

The all mesh-head kit is also being pitched as quieter than its competitors for a harmonious home life, and lightweight enough to move around the house easily, weighing in at just 7kg.

The snare and toms are tension adjustable, too, so can offer stronger stick-resistance than most mesh offerings, so that as you progress you can tweak the feel accordingly. Finally, the kick is compatible with the pedal of your choice, including double-kicks.

While it's undoubtedly a limited offering, we think that by pricing it at a competitive £615/$699, Roland have come up with something that will appeal not only to beginners, lapsed drummers and parents, but could also be a viable option as a casual practice kit.