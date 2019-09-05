Roland’s JU-06A synth is like an ‘80s Juno greatest hits package

Remember the Roland JU-06 , one of the first in Roland’s range of Boutique synths ? Released in 2016 as a limited edition, it’s since been removed from sale, but now it’s back, and it’s better than ever. It's been rebooted as the JU-06A, and you can read our review as soon as you're done here.

This is being launched alongside several other big new Roland synth products, including the MC-707 and MC-101 grooveboxes , new Fantom workstation keyboards , and the Jupiter-X synth .

The JU-06A takes sounds and features from Roland’s classic Juno-6, -60 and 106 analogue synths, packing them into the familiar compact Boutique form factor. You can marry the 106’s high-pass filter to the envelope-controllable pulse-width-modulation of the 60, for example, making this something of an ‘80s synth greatest hits package.

Other enhancements in this ‘A’ model relate to the sequencer, trigger in, interface and arpeggiator, all in a piece of hardware that you can take anywhere.

On the connectivity side there’s USB audio/MIDI and full-size MIDI ports, and the JU-06A is compatible with Roland’s K-25m keyboard unit and DK-01 Boutique Dock.

Shipping this month, the JU-06A costs $400, and you can check out our review right here. Further official information is available on the Roland website.