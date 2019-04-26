Roland’s BTM-1 is the Bluetooth speaker that you can plug your guitar into

Roland clearly fancies a slice of the 2019 portable Bluetooth speaker pie - it launched a Jazz Chorus-styled model in 2016, you may recall - as it’s just announced the BTM-1. However, not only does this support wireless playback of your music collection, but it also has a guitar input that enables you to play along.

The BTM-1 is clearly designed for your living space rather than your studio, but does promise “advanced cabinet design and custom speakers” and is said to be “fully optimised for accurate audio reproduction”. What’s more, it’s pretty small, so could slot in pretty much anywhere.

As well as the 1/4-inch input - you can plug instruments other than guitar into this thing, by the way - you’ll also a minijack stereo aux input and a headphones socket. The guitar channel offers Gain, Tone and Level knobs, plus an FX button to engage a delay.

The BTM-1 has a battery life of around six hours and can be recharged over USB.

You can find out more on the Roland website. We’re still waiting on a price.