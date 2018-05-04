Roland Cloud serves up a bag of chiptune sounds in the Blip Blop plugin

Chiptune sounds are extremely popular these days, but generating them using the original 8-bit sound chips that were originally used to create them isn’t exactly straightforward.

Luckily, we have plugins such as Roland’s new Blip Blop to fill the gap. Now available on the Roland Cloud as part of the Flavr series, this is described as “an instrument with roots in some of the most legendary gaming audio chips, and some that aren't”.

Blip Blop is sample-based, and its sounds can be tweaked using an ADSR resonant filter. There’s also a convolution reverb with eight impulse responses.

Roland Cloud costs $19.95 per month, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Find out more on the Roland Cloud website.