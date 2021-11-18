Roland Cloud Connect gives you a wireless way to install new sounds on your Jupiter-X or Xm synth from your phone

Roland has announced a new service called Cloud Connect, a wireless system that enables you to install new sounds on your Jupiter-X or Jupiter-Xm synth from your phone.

Using it should be as simple as plugging the WC-1 wireless adapter into your Jupiter hardware and syncing it to the companion Roland Cloud iOS/Android app. You can use this to browse, audition and install Sound Packs, Wave Expansions, Model Expansions and more.

The search engine is designed to make it easy to find compatible content, and your selections are automatically synced with your Roland Account and the Roland Cloud Manager software on your PC/Mac.

Roland Cloud Connect will be released in January 2022 priced at $99, and includes both the WC-1 wireless adapter and a year’s Roland Cloud Connect Pro membership (the mobile app is free). This gets you access to more than 30,000 sounds and the full roster of Model Expansions for your hardware, and is the same price as you’d pay for a year’s Roland Cloud Pro membership on its own.

It’s worth noting that Roland has just announced a brand-new Model Expansion, too; Vocal Designer brings the company’s vocal synthesis technology to the Jupiter-X range, enabling you to control and modulate your synth sounds (the carrier) with the vocal input (the modulator).

(Image credit: Roland)

There are 26 vocal synthesis algorithms included. As well as all-new sounds, you also get access to classic vocoder tones derived from Roland’s VP series (choirs, ensembles, robots and more). If you want to get creative, you can use any analogue audio or USB input as the modulator, not just your voice.

The Roland Vocal Designer Model Expansion is included in the Roland Cloud Connect Pro membership and also available as a Lifetime Key (one-time purchase) for $149.