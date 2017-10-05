Roland Boutique SE-02: MusicRadar hands-on

Si Truss and Simon Arblaster demo and discuss the latest edition to the Boutique range, the SE-02.

After a slew of Boutique models utilising its own Analogue Circuit Behaviour wizardry, Roland has taken the diminutive synth format into proper analogue territory, albeit with the help of SE Electronics.

Taking its cues from the SE-1 (which was recreation of the Moog Model-D), the new edition raises the stakes ever so slightly with the introduction of the XMOD section.

MORE INFO: The SE-02 could be the analogue Roland Boutique synth that you’ve been waiting for