Roland unveils TD-02K and TD-02KV entry-level electronic V-Drums kits

It’s the start of a new year, and fans of tech will already know that the 2023 CES show is kicking off in Las Vegas this week. Roland isn’t wasting any time, as it’ll be there to debut its brand new entry-level V-Drums electronic drums sets, the TD-02K and TD-02KV.

Designed to be electronic drum sets for beginners, improvers and returning drummers, the TD-02 series picks up where Roland’s previous entry-level kits (the TD-01 series) left off, with brand new features that Roland says provide a “Premium musical experience previously unavailable at this price point.”

The TD-02K and TD-02KV are both based around the new TD-02 module. Here we get 16 preset kits inspired by high-end V-Drums kits, Roland’s Coach modes, USB audio/MIDI interface for connectivity to computer-based music-making and recording apps, a headphone output for near-silent practice, plus an audio input for connecting an external music player or iOS/Android device.

As well as this, the TD-02 can be expanded to offer wireless MIDI and Bluetooth audio by purchasing the BOSS Bluetooth Audio MIDI adaptor, meaning you can jam along to your music collection or streaming service of choice, cable-free!

Roland TD-02K vs TD-02KV: what's the difference?

Both TD-02 configurations feature a five-piece drum kit setup, complete with two cymbal pads and a hi-hat. In both cases, the toms are Roland’s PD-4, rubber playing surfaces, and the cymbals are a trio of Roland CY-5 pads.

Similarly, the hi-hat and kick drum pedals are shared across both versions too, with the KT-1 beaterless kick drum pedal offering a low-noise solution designed to minimise the impact noise when stomped (great news if you are playing upstairs or have neighbours below you.)

The big differences between the two come from the snare drum pad and the stand that the kit is mounted to. The TD-02K comes with a three-post stand, which allows the pads to be positioned lower - perfect if the kit is being used by younger players.

The TD-02KV takes things a step further with Roland’s four-post stand offering a wider placement of the kit overall, and the addition of a mesh head-equipped PDX-8 snare pad.

As well as the tension-able mesh head which allows for greater playing response and realism, the PDX-8 snare pad also offers expanded playability for techniques such as rimshots and cross-sticking.

The Roland TD-02K and TD-02KV will begin shipping in January 2023, priced at $399 and $599 respectively. For more information, check out the TD-02 series over at Roland’s website.