Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies, aged 90

Pioneering guitarist, singer and songwriter Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90, it's been confirmed. The rock 'n' roll icon, who had been due to release a new album this year, was found unresponsive at lunchtime on Saturday, police in Missouri have said.

Chuck Berry, 1926-2017

Berry scored a string of hits in the '50s, including Maybellene, Roll Over Beethoven, Rock and Roll Music and Johnny B Goode.

Crossing racial lines with his fusion of country and blues, his groundbreaking songwriting inspired a multitude of up-and-coming musicians on both sides of the Atlantic.

He was also rock 'n' roll’s first guitar hero frontman, bringing a new level of showmanship to his performances.