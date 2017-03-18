More

Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies, aged 90

By

Guitarist, singer and songwriter passes away

(Image credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock)

Pioneering guitarist, singer and songwriter Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90, it's been confirmed. The rock 'n' roll icon, who had been due to release a new album this year, was found unresponsive at lunchtime on Saturday, police in Missouri have said.

Chuck Berry, 1926-2017

(Image credit: Barnabas Bosshart/CORBIS)

Read more about Chuck Berry's life and legacy

Berry scored a string of hits in the '50s, including Maybellene, Roll Over Beethoven, Rock and Roll Music and Johnny B Goode. 

Crossing racial lines with his fusion of country and blues, his groundbreaking songwriting inspired a multitude of up-and-coming musicians on both sides of the Atlantic.

He was also rock 'n' roll’s first guitar hero frontman, bringing a new level of showmanship to his performances.