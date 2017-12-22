Rig tour: Eric Gales

DigiTech Whammy (5th Gen)

“So, blues players tend not to use Whammys, but I’m always trying to bring other elements into my music as well as the obvious. There’s a lot I’m inspired by, so I try to include all the spices in there and show people what else I’ve been listening to.

“Though I admit, I don’t even have any Whammy pedal heroes. I just threw it in there because I felt it would sound different and unique. A lot of people mention Tom Morello from RATM and how he uses it, but I hadn’t really done that much research. I’m venturing off on my own and I tend to keep it on one setting that goes up rather than down, like how most players use it.”

Dunlop MC404 CAE Wah

“Yeah, this diamond-encrusted one is pretty bling haha! This is the Bob Bradshaw wah that Jim Dunlop made for me. They dialled it up for me and got it sounding just right.

“I would say it’s much more of a Cry Baby sound, with a nasal ‘Weeeeh’ rather than a darker ‘Waaaargh’... if you understand what I mean! It depends on the tone I’m looking for. Sometimes I might try to dial it in as more of a Morley kinda thing, but more often than not, I’m all about the Cry Baby.”

E.W.S. Japan Brute Drive Eric Gales Signature

“This is my signature overdrive. It’s pretty much more distortion for whenever I need. I can hit the Colossus made by Mojo Hand if I want more of a fuzz thing going on.

“I go back and forth between the two and it really just depends on what kinda mood I’m in on the night! It’s so random, there’s no telling what song I’ll use these pedals on.”

Mojo Hand Colossus Fuzz

“I used these pedals all over the new album, it’s the same pedalboard and I would say the solos were predominantly recorded using the Colossus Fuzz into a clean channel. It really sounds killer, man.

“I use distortion less overall, but who knows, it can change on certain nights if I’m in more of a fiery mood! It all depends on how aggressive I want to sound. Fuzz tends to be a bit more saturated than regular distortion to my ears, though both have their place!”

MXR M82 Bass Envelope Filter

“I use this one specifically because it just seems to work well. I plugged it in and I thought it sounded really great… I can’t honestly say that I’ve AB’d it against another envelope filter for actual guitars or, for that matter, anything else out there ha ha! You know, I’m just that kind of player - I just go for it and try not to over analyse things too much.

I can use my pick attack to change the sound of the note, that’s what determines the EQ

“Again, I have absolutely no clue what I’ll use it on when I play with it on the road, but on the record I used it on the song Carry Yourself. Despite what most people might think, that’s not a wah-wah you’re hearing there! I can use my pick attack to change the sound of the note, that’s what determines the EQ.”

Tech 21 Boost DLA

“This is on all of the time at a quarter-note echo… even for my rhythm playing. It doesn’t get in the way at all - even though I guess most guitarists save delay just for their big solos.

“Like the Bass Envelope Filter, I haven’t sat around doing these AB comparisons on any of this. If I find something that’s cool, I just keep it. Tech 21 came up to me at NAMM once and said they’d noticed I like using delays, so I should try using this. I haven’t used anything else since!”

MXR EVH 117 Flanger

“To be perfectly honest, I don’t use this much at the moment, but it’s there if I need it. There’s no flanger on the album either, so it’s purely there on the off chance I might want to add that kind of colour.

“You could say there’s a bit of an Eddie Van Halen influence somewhere inside me - he’s basically laughing his way through a lot of those songs and I’ve always loved that.”