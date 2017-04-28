Eric Gales' 11 tips for guitarists

On first impression, Middle Of The Road seems a strange choice of album title for Eric Gales.

From his ferocious 1991 debut to this soulful return, the Memphis bluesman has never been mediocre, twisting the rules on a flipped right-handed electric and tearing off solos that led Dave Navarro to declare: “How he isn’t the hugest name in rock guitar is a total mystery.”

In fact, it’s not hard to pinpoint why Gales hasn’t scaled quite the same heights as such consummate blues professionals as Joe Bonamassa. As the 42 year old explains, that album title refers to his intent to stay on the straight-and-narrow following lost periods of addiction and incarceration.

“Good things are happening in life for me now,” says Eric, “and when you allow yourself to receive those good things, the sky’s the limit.”

1. Sometimes ‘wrong’ feels right

“Even if I could go back to the start, I still wouldn’t change the way I play guitar. I’m playing the way that it came to me, and it turned out exactly how it was supposed to. I picked the guitar up that way, I’d already learnt a tune or two, and when I tried to switch, my brother was like, ‘No, man, this is the way you’ve learnt to play - so why are you trying to change it?’ I don’t feel like I’m playing the ‘wrong’ way, because it’s so natural to me. Anyway, who’s to say it’s not everybody else that’s playing wrong?”

2. Preparation is overrated

“All of the guitar solos on this new record are special to me. Every last one of them. And I think all of them were the first take. I just turned it on and pressed record. It was more of a live approach, y’know, which I’m very comfortable with. I don’t like to do a lot of thinking; I just like to go for it. It’s a whole lot better that way. All we were trying to do on this album was just be ourselves.”

3. Free your skills

“See, I’m a bass player at heart. I started on the bass at three years old. I even played the drums a little bit before that. But then I changed to playing guitar at about four, and it just started evolving from there. So playing bass on this new record felt way normal for me. I’d describe my bass playing as free. It’s just free-spirited, man.”