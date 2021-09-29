These new Rhodes MK8 electric piano renders look so real we can almost play them

As the run-up to the full announcement of the new Rhodes MK8 electric piano gathers pace, the company has released four renders that illustrate some of the ways that customers will be able to customise their keyboards.

As well as the standard black livery, it looks as though you’ll be able to have your new Rhodes finished in either gold or purple, and there will also be the option to have a transparent lid so that you can see your instrument’s inner workings.

What’s more, you’ll be able to choose between plastic or wooden body casings, decide whether you want the previously confirmed onboard effects , and go for a model with or without a stand.

What this means is that you’ll be able to spec your Rhodes based on your taste and budget, though we still don’t know how much the MK8 will cost or when it will be released.

The new Rhodes Music Group website will launch on 1 November. This will enable you to explore the new piano in detail and consider your options using the MK8 customiser engine.