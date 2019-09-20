Reason Studios promises the magic of the movies with its Scenic soundtracking instrument

With the launch of Reason 11 just a few days away, Reason Studios (the company formerly known as Propellerhead Software) has announced Scenic, a new Rack Extension instrument that will come included with the top-end Suite version of the software.

This soundtrack-focused instrument has a quirky semi-circular dial interface - you simply turn the handles to animate or vary your sound. You can also dive into Edit mode to build patches from scratch.

Behind the scenes there are two discrete sample engines, each of which can play its samples in a standard fashion or call upon a granular engine. You can adjust the way that grains are played back, giving you plenty of scope for experimentation.

(Image credit: Reason Studios)

Scenic’s preset library is based on more than 100 multisampled instruments and sound effects, and there’s also a filter suite, a mod matrix, five effect processors and a set of LFO and pulse generators.

Typical sounds include thumping basses, atmospheric pianos, drifting soundscapes and eerie ensembles.

It looks like Scenic will be released alongside Reason 11 on 25 September priced at $99. Reason 11 Suite costs $599/€549. Find out more on the Reason Studios website.