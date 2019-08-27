Reason 11 arrives with a VST/AU plugin for other DAWs, as the Propellerhead brand bites the dust

When Ernst Nathorst-Böös, one of the founders of Propellerhead Software, was replaced as company CEO earlier this year , it immediately felt like it would no longer be business as usual for the Reason developer.

And so it’s come to pass: the fact that Reason 11 is on the way should come as no great surprise, but there’s a big change in that it’ll also run in other DAWs as the Reason Rack Plugin. What’s more, Propellerhead Software will now be known as Reason Studios.

The news seemingly points towards a new strategy for the Reason developer, as it seeks not to encourage users of other DAWs to switch to their software, but to use its instruments and effects within their existing music production environment.

Reason 11 also heralds the arrival of several new devices: Quartet Chorus Ensemble, Sweeper Modulation Effect, Master Bus Compressor, Channel Dynamics and Channel EQ. Those who use Reason standalone - and it’s worth making clear that this ‘full’ version of the software isn’t going away - will also benefit from an enhanced sequencer.

Rack to the future

“The rack of devices has always been the core of Reason. Now with Reason 11, anyone can easily add the Reason Rack Plugin to their favorite DAW,” said Mattias Häggström Gerdt, Propellerhead Product Manager.

“With the addition of six new devices, the Reason Rack is bigger than ever, so that you can make music the way you want. We've, of course, improved Reason as a DAW too, adding some of the most requested workflow features like improved sequencing and editing.”

Commenting on the ditching of the Propellerhead brand, Chief Product Officer Timothy Self said: “We’re changing our name to Reason Studios to clearly express our dedication in delivering the best experience for all music makers, regardless of where they are in their creative journeys. The world really knows us for Reason. Reason Studios encapsulates our mission of building a platform for all music creators. Reason 11, with its seamless integration into other music production software, truly exemplifies how we want to open up to the world.”

Reason 11 will be available in three versions from 25 September, all of which include the Reason Plugin Rack. The VST3 version will be available on launch day, with the AU version to follow later this year.

Reason 11 Intro includes 31 devices and costs $99/€79; Reason 11 includes 55 devices and costs $399/€349; and Reason 11 Suite includes 72 devices and costs $599/€549.

Existing Reason users can upgrade to the standard version 11 for $129/€129, or to the Reason 11 Suite for $249/€249. Those who want to upgrade to Reason 11 from any previous version of Reason 11 Intro can do so for $299/€269. If you purchased Reason 10 or Reason 10 Intro on or after 1 August you can upgrade to the corresponding version of Reason 11 for free.