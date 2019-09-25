Reason 11 is here, and so is the Reason Rack Plugin for other DAWs

As promised , Reason Studios (formerly Propellerhead Software) has released Reason 11, the new version of its software studio, while also making its devices available to users of other DAWs via the new Reason Rack Plugin, which comes included.

Reason 11 heralds the arrival of six new devices. On the effects side, you get the Quartet Chorus Ensemble, Sweeper Modulation Effect, Master Bus Compressor, Channel Dynamics and Channel EQ, and there’s a new instrument in the shape of Scenic , a soundtrack-focused synth with two discrete sample engines. This is also available as a Rack Extension on its own priced at $99.

“We’re thrilled to release Reason 11 today,” said Mattias Häggström Gerdt, Product Manager. “This release marks a new era for Reason. More musicians can explore the powerful Reason Rack than ever before - as a plugin or a DAW - and I personally can’t wait to hear the music they’ll make.”

Reason 11 is available in three versions, all of which include the Reason Plugin Rack. The VST3 version is available right now, with the AU version to follow later this year.

Reason 11 Intro includes 31 devices and costs $99/€79; Reason 11 includes 55 devices and costs $399/€349; and Reason 11 Suite includes 72 devices and costs $599/€549.

Existing Reason users can upgrade to the standard version 11 for $129/€129, or to the Reason 11 Suite for $249/€249. Those who want to upgrade to Reason 11 from any previous version of Reason 11 Intro can do so for $299/€269. If you purchased Reason 10 or Reason 10 Intro on or after 1 August you can upgrade to the corresponding version of Reason 11 for free.