Reactable adds motion control to its Snap drum machine, turning your dance moves into beats

Reactable has added motion control to its Snap drum machine app and, if the video above is anything to go by, using it is something of a blast.

Thanks to the sensors in your smartphone, you can use four different gestures (circle, infinity, punch and shake) to trigger the snapshots of your sessions, changing patterns on the fly. You can also use your iPhone as a remote controller for your iPad, providing you have Snap installed on both and they’re on the same wireless network.

As well as working as a self-contained drum machine, Snap supports Ableton Link and can be used to trigger external MIDI hardware. It also offers integration with NI’s Maschine Jam hardware.

Find out more on the Reactable website. Snap is available for free for iOS and Android devices from the Apple App Store and Google Play, though it appears that motion control is only included in the iOS version at this stage. MIDI functionality and project save options can be added as in-app purchases.