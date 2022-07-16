Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk has officially joined the Ludwig artist roster

Ludwig has announced that Rage Against The Machine drummer, Brad Wilk has officially joined its artist roster.

The move comes after a period of speculation amongst fans after Wilk - who has been associated with Gretsch drums throughout his career in Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage - first posted photos of an Amber Ludwig Vistalite to his Instagram page in March.

It was accompanied by the caption “BLASPHEMY!!?? Or whole lotta love?” While also pointing out that the kit was equipped with a red wooden beater once belonging to Alex Van Halen, given to Wilk by Evan Johns (son of Van Halen/Zeppelin producer, Andy Johns).

Since then, Wilk shared pictures of a second Ludwig, this time a striped Classic Maple. With Rage Against the Machine making their return to the stage for the first time in 11 years last week, both kits have been given their first live airings, complete with old school RATM-branded resonant heads on the bass drum.

Ludwig made the announcement via social media, pointing out that while he is new to the roster, Wilk has been a collector of vintage Ludwig drums for a while.

“Ludwig is honored to welcome Brad Wilk, acclaimed drummer for Rage Against the Machine, as the latest addition to the Ludwig Artist Roster.

“Brad is celebrated not only for his impact behind the kit but as a presence and voice for social change. The band recently raised $475,000 from their first 3 shows which will be donated to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Brad to build the sound and look he envisioned for Rage Against the Machine’s return to the stage for the first time in 11 years.

“From his “People of the Sun” drum set, to his extensive vintage Ludwig collection, the Ludwig sound has always been a staple for Brad. We are proud to continue to craft the sound and next chapter of his Ludwig Legacy.”

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Ludwig’s iconic Vistalite acrylic drums, with the brand having announced a range of limited edition and revived colour options this year.

Meanwhile, Rage Against The Machine’s Public Service Announcement tour is underway with dates in Canada, the US, UK and Europe throughout July and August.