Pure Piano promises to put a pro-quality grand on your iPhone and iPad

Known for its Kontakt-based desktop instruments, e-instruments has now announced its first iOS option: Pure Piano.

This is a multisampled version of a single grand piano (1.1GB), though the morph pad enables you to switch between nine different piano timbres in real time.

We’re promised “studio-quality audio” and low-latency performance, and you also have access to the Zynaptiq QREV Reverb, a 3-band EQ and a delay.

The tuning is adjustable, and you can tweak the velocity curve to suit your keyboard and playing style. MIDI Input can come either via a cabled connection or wirelessly over Bluetooth.

Pure Piano runs standalone and as an AUv3 plugin; it’s available now from the Apple App Store and is compatible with iPhone and iPad. The regular price will be $28/£28, but you’ll be able to buy it for $14/£14 until 1 June.