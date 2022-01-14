PRS refreshes Mark Lettieri’s signature Fiore in new Larkspur finish

PRS has maintained the strong 2022 momentum built from its John Mayer SE Silver Sky launch by updating the Fiore in a new blue solid-colour finish, evocatively named Larkspur.

Hitherto, Mark Lettieri’s signature guitar was available in Black Iris, Sugar Moon and Amaryllis, a transparent deep red stain that shows off the grain in the swamp ash body.

All the other specs remain the same, so if blue is your colour, you’ll find the Larkspur Fiore to be one of the most versatile high-end electric guitars on the market today, bringing you a fresh take on the HSS format with a set of custom designed pickups and a control circuit featuring a five-way pickup selector and a pair of push/pull controls capable of producing tones for almost any style you care to imagine.

Fundamentally, the Fiore has a doublecut swamp ash body, a bolt-on maple neck with a Fender-esque 25.5” scale, and a maple 10” fingerboard with bird inlays. The Strat-esque vibe extends to the 2-point steel tremolo unit, but the Fiore offers plenty of opportunity to play against type.

Okay, so we are still waiting for a left-handed version but the additional colour option is most welcome, and neither bright nor deep, Larkspur seems to reference those classic blue colours you might find on '80s high-performance electric guitars, perhaps like a brighter take on Ibanez's Laser Blue.

You can read our review of the PRS Fiore here. And check out PRS's epic 2022 lineup launch here.