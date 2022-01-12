John Mayer: "The SE nails the sound and feel of the Silver Sky core model"

PRS has confirmed the long-awaited SE version of the John Mayer Silver Sky signature guitar with details of the four launch finishes and specs.

The £849 / £899 model been hoped for since the PRS version was launched in 2018 but brings with it a distinct take on the blueprint.

Four new finishes are offered for its launch – but sadly no Roxy Pink yet – with Moon White, Dragon Fruit, Ever Green and, our favourite, Stone Blue. The biggest surprise with the SE offering is a distinct change in core spec; an unusual 8.5" fretboard radius compared to the original PRS model's 7.25".

(Image credit: PRS Guitars / Instagram)

Review (Image credit: PRS Guitars) PRS John Mayer Silver Sky review

Body wood is poplar with a maple 635JM shape bolt-on neck and rosewood fingerboard. The trio of pickups are again 635JM 'S', with a five-way selector and one volume / two tone controls. The 2-point steel tremolo continues the spec of the PRS version. Tuners are a departure with non-locking PRS Vintage-style this time and a synthetic bone nut is used.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars / Instagram)

The spec measures up well on paper – we're especially pleased to see a rosewood fingerboard here.