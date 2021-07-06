PreSonus’s Revelator io24 is a USB audio interface for live streaming, podcasting and - oh yes - recording

It’s a sign of the times that PreSonus has now seen fit to create a USB-C audio interface that’s designed not only for recording, but also live streaming and podcasting.
The Revelator io24 offers two XMAX-L mic preamps, along with instrument and line inputs, but that’s not really the story here.
The feature that will appeal to live streamers and podcasters is the loopback one - two dedicated stereo loopback channels let you mix the audio from two different applications in with both of the io24’s input channels, ready for streaming and/or recording simultaneously.
You’ve also got built-in DSP - there are dedicated presets for guitar and voice, along with effects that enable you to emulate the likes of a concert hall, AM radio, or even a Venusian armada. What’s more, the io24 can be used standalone - you can just plug in an SD recorder or DSLR and get busy with it anywhere you like, without a computer.
The io24 has built-in input and output monitoring, and the mixer also enables you to create a zero-latency monitor mix. There are iOS, Android and Windows apps for adding touchscreen control, and the Studio One Artist DAW is included.
Find out more about the Revelator io24 on the PreSonus website. It’s available now priced at $199/£175/€199.