PreSonus’s Revelator io24 is a USB audio interface for live streaming, podcasting and - oh yes - recording

It’s a sign of the times that PreSonus has now seen fit to create a USB-C audio interface that’s designed not only for recording, but also live streaming and podcasting.

The Revelator io24 offers two XMAX-L mic preamps, along with instrument and line inputs, but that’s not really the story here.

The feature that will appeal to live streamers and podcasters is the loopback one - two dedicated stereo loopback channels let you mix the audio from two different applications in with both of the io24’s input channels, ready for streaming and/or recording simultaneously.

You’ve also got built-in DSP - there are dedicated presets for guitar and voice, along with effects that enable you to emulate the likes of a concert hall, AM radio, or even a Venusian armada. What’s more, the io24 can be used standalone - you can just plug in an SD recorder or DSLR and get busy with it anywhere you like, without a computer.

The io24 has built-in input and output monitoring, and the mixer also enables you to create a zero-latency monitor mix. There are iOS, Android and Windows apps for adding touchscreen control, and the Studio One Artist DAW is included.