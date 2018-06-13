Positive Grid unveils BIAS Amp 2 Mobile, “the ultimate amp designer for iPad/iPhone”

Positive Grid has announced BIAS Amp 2 Mobile for iPad and iPhone, an iOS version of its desktop plugin.

According to PG, the mobile incarnation packs the same features and updates as the desktop version, including a new user interface, amp packs, tubes, transformers, tone stacks and multi-mic speaker cabinets - as well as new Celestion custom cabs via in-app purchases.

Best of all, the app integrates with PG’s BIAS Head, Rack and Mini amps - and owners of these amps can unlock full BIAS Amp 2 Mobile functionality for free when the app connects to the hardware.

BIAS Amp 2 Mobile is available now for free download on iPad and iPhone, while the full version costs $19.99; the upgrade price for existing users is $14.99. Head over to Positive Grid for more.