Summer NAMM 2017: Positive Grid launches BIAS Mini amp, Twin Pedals and Footswitch

PRESS RELEASE: The new BIAS Twin pedals - Distortion, Delay, and Modulation - bring all the sonic excellence of the Award Winning BIAS Pro pedal series to players who most value a compact footprint, lightweight, and great portability.

BIAS Twin pedals are compact 2-button full metal stomp-boxes designed for musicians who want the best possible tone in a pedalboard friendly format.

Each Twin series pedal comes with 9 different preloaded tones that can be easily modified with the 6 tweak knobs, and feature USB and Bluetooth connections that make them compatible with the iPad / PC or Mac BIAS Pedal software.

Weighing only 0.85 kg each, the Twin pedal can be powered with 9V adapters and includes ¼ TRS input and ¼ stereo outputs, making them the perfect addition for any guitar / bass player pedal arsenal in the studio or on the road.