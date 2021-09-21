Superbooth 2021 first look video: Plankton Electronics and Winter Modular's ZAPS module looks like a whole load of rhythmic synth fun

Superbooth 2021: ZAPS is the result of a collaboration between Plankton Electronics and Winter Modular. It's a percussive Eurorack synth voice designed to create organic grooves that evolve and mutate over time.

The synth voice itself is a digitally controlled, two-oscillator analogue generator geared up for FM and AM synthesis.

This comes equipped with an assortment of creative tools such as freeze/snapshot capabilities, accents, morphing, randomisation and – naturally – plenty of CV control.

From what we can tell, it all adds up to a whole load of rhythmic fun.