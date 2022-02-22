Pioneer reveals two new Serato DJ controllers aimed at battle-style DJs

Pioneer DJ is launching two new DJ controllers for Serato users, the DDJ-REV1 and DDJ-REV7. Both aimed at battle-style DJs, they're each emulating a typical set-up based around two turntables and a mixer.

The two controllers sit at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to price and capability, with the $259 REV1 taking up the mantle as Pioneer's latest entry-level offering for beginner scratch DJs, and the $1,899 REV7 taking the top spot in their line-up of battle-style controllers.

The REV7 is designed for use with Serato DJ Pro, and includes a ton of features that make it an ideal choice for experienced scratch DJs. The 7-inch motorized jog wheels are built to mimic the feel and motion of 12-inch turntables, and can be customized with slip sheets and torque settings to achieve the desired level of friction.

There's also a display in the centre of each wheel that shows the waveform of the currently selected track, making both scratching and beatmatching easier than ever. The REV7 also includes 22 built-in Beat FX for producing dramatic and creative transitions, and a central mixer section that's based on Pioneer's DJM-S series of mixers.

On the other end of the spectrum, the REV1 offers a more limited feature set, while still providing a decent set-up for an entry-level DJ. DJs looking to take advantage of the Beat FX or sample triggering on the REV1 will need to hook up with their computer, unlike the REV7 which has these features built in.

The REV1 is designed or use with Serato DJ Lite, rather than Pro, and offers significantly less in the realm of I/O options. However, it's kitted out with Paddle FX levers, eight performance pads, a three-band EQ and dual-pass filter for each channel - not bad for a controller under $300.

Both the REV1 and the REV7 take advantage of a new feature from Pioneer called Track Scratching, which automatically jumps back to the selected cue point when the DJ moves the jog wheel backwards, or takes their hand off the controller. This removes the need for using the crossfader, and should make scratching a little easier to get to grips with.

Find out more about the DDJ-REV1 and DDJ-REV7 on Pioneer DJ's website.