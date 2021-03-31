Pioneer DJ wants you to slide into its VMs: new monitor speaker range announced

Pioneer DJ has unveiled the VM Series active studio monitor line, promising smart design and flexible DSP settings that make these speakers suitable for use in any near-field setting.

Designed to be as easy on the eye as they are on the ear, there are three speakers in the VM series: the VM-50, VM-70 and VM-80. While varying in size and power, each model features a a 4 mm-thick aluminium front baffle, flat voicing, Class D amplifier, Aramid fibre cones and Vortex Bass Accelerator.

The result, we’re told, is a speaker range that can deliver deep low-end frequencies without unwanted vibrations. There’s also the impressive-sounding ‘constant directivity horn’, which is designed to create a broad, uniform listening space while transmitting powerful mid- and high-frequency sounds.

While the VM Series speakers are voiced ‘flat’ so that you can get an accurate representation of how your music sounds, you can also tweak the DSP setting to suit your room. Control of this comes courtesy of Low and High EQ knobs, which can be combined to create 16 different settings.

The VM Series speakers will be available from early April priced at $169 (VM-50), $229 (VM-70) and $289 (VM-80) per unit. All models are available in black, with the VM-50 also offered in a white finish.