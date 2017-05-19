Pioneer DJ AS-1 synth - MusicRadar hands-on

Simon Arblaster and Future Music Editor, Si Truss demo and discuss the latest addition to Pioneer DJ’s collaboration with Dave Smith Instruments, the Toraiz AS-1.

Following on from last year’s release of the Toraiz SP-16, we knew that there would be more to come from the fledgling music production range.

Fast forward to the NAMM 2017 show and the launch of the AS-1, a monosynth with a single voice from the DSI Prophet 6 lying within, encapsulated in a more ‘DJ-friendly’ chassis.

While we were very pleased with the sounds on offer, we weren’t too sure about the choice of controls and keypad deployed. So then, what better reason to take a closer look AS-1 to see what else lurks under the hood.

