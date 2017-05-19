More

Pioneer DJ AS-1 synth - MusicRadar hands-on

By ()

Our initial thoughts on the latest Toraiz production tool

Simon Arblaster and Future Music Editor, Si Truss demo and discuss the latest addition to Pioneer DJ’s collaboration with Dave Smith Instruments, the Toraiz AS-1.

Following on from last year’s release of the Toraiz SP-16, we knew that there would be more to come from the fledgling music production range.

Fast forward to the NAMM 2017 show and the launch of the AS-1, a monosynth with a single voice from the DSI Prophet 6 lying within, encapsulated in a more ‘DJ-friendly’ chassis.

While we were very pleased with the sounds on offer, we weren’t too sure about the choice of controls and keypad deployed. So then, what better reason to take a closer look AS-1 to see what else lurks under the hood.

MORE INFO: NAMM 2017: Pioneer DJ and Dave Smith have announced the Toraiz AS-1 monophonic analogue synth

In case you've missed any of our previous hands-on tech vids (where have you been?), you can catch up below.

