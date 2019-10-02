Pimp out your Elektron Model:Samples for $35

If you think that the stark colour scheme of your Elektron Model:Samples is a little uninspiring - or you just fancy a bit of a change - you can do something about it with one of Oversynth’s jazzy new overlays.

Similar to the company’s replacement fascias for the Korg MS-20 and various other synths, these give your Model:Samples a completely different look, and are designed for maximum readability.

Each overlay (there are eight in total) is printed on a waterproof, 100% recyclable polyester sheet. You will have to remove your Model:Samples’ knobs in order to fit it, but we’re assured that the surface of the instrument won’t be damaged, so the process is completely reversible.