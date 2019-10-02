Pimp out your Elektron Model:Samples for $35

If you think that the stark colour scheme of your Elektron Model:Samples is a little uninspiring - or you just fancy a bit of a change - you can do something about it with one of Oversynth’s jazzy new overlays.
Similar to the company’s replacement fascias for the Korg MS-20 and various other synths, these give your Model:Samples a completely different look, and are designed for maximum readability.
Each overlay (there are eight in total) is printed on a waterproof, 100% recyclable polyester sheet. You will have to remove your Model:Samples’ knobs in order to fit it, but we’re assured that the surface of the instrument won’t be damaged, so the process is completely reversible.
Check out the designs on the Oversynth website. Each overlay costs $35.