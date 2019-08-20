Oversynth has just made the Korg MS-20 mini a lot better

If you've ever thought your Korg MS-20 mini looked a bit boring and fancied finding out little more about your prized monosynth, then Oversynth has just the thing for you.

The company has created four different overlays that accentuate the interface and workflow of the MS-20 synth, designed to be easily viewable in low light conditions.

Ports on the patchbay also benefit from extra information including signal flow for audio and indication of which circuits they are connected to.

Each overlay is semi-permanent, as in they don't just lay over the knobs. Instead, you will be required to remove all faceplate screws and knobs to install the overlay. Luckily, those fiddly patchbay nuts don't need to be removed, so you can rest easy on that score.

There are four different designs available; Sunbleached Map, Dark Map, Whitephase and Primary Colors. Each overlay is priced at $42 and more info can be found on the Oversynth website.