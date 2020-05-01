Pearl Jam launch competition with the chance to help write setlist for a show, be Eddie Vedder's guitar tech

If you're a Pearl Jam fan, it doesn't get any Vedder than this. To raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts, the band are joining the All In Challenge (after Vedder was nominated by actress Laura Dern) to offer a very special 'birthday package' that includes some incredible access to the band for one lucky winner.

The winner and a guest will get to attend the Pearl Jam show of their choice — it doesn’t have to be on their birthday – and will then start an unforgettable day with the band.

It begins with attending the band’s soundcheck and that's where you'll get input on choosing the setlist with Vedder. Pearl Jam's sets famously change wildly between gigs and you might convince them to play that rarity you've always wanted to hear.

During the show Vedder says in the video above that the winner will get to watch the first half of Pearl Jam's set from seats at the front and then the second half from the side of the stage. And it gets better.

“And as long as you’re up there with the crew, I figure, heck, maybe you could bring out a guitar for me, we could put you to work a little bit,” Vedder said. “I mean, I will give you a few hits off my wine — or maybe we’ll just get you your own bottle."

He'll also get the crowd to sing happy birthday to you, even if it doesn't apply! To cap the experience off, the winner will get a Telecaster signed by the whole band

You can enter at fanatics.com but it looks like you have to be in the US to have a chance (yeah we tried to enter from here in the UK but Vedder was denied!).