See Pearl Jam joined by former Red Hot Chili Peppers members Josh Klinghoffer as their new touring guitarist

If it's good enough for Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, it's good enough for Pearl Jam; the Seattle titans now have four guitarists in their live lineup with the addition of former Red Hot Chili Peppers man Josh Klinghoffer.

It's only fitting that the band unveiled the addition of Klinghoffer at their live return at the Sea Hear Now festival at Springsteen's stomping ground of Asbury Park, New Jersey. Pearl Jam's first full show since September 2018 featured a 20-song setlist, including a cover of Springsteen's My City Of Ruins featuring local singers Michelle Rushing, Joshua Rivers, and Jason Rogers, alongside Alexander Simone - the grandson of Nina Simone.

Pearl Jam also paid tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts with a section of that band's Waiting On A Friend during their performance of Yield album favourite Wishlist.

Through the set, Klinghoffer hung back wearing headphones and contributing electric guitar (including a Gibson semi-hollow), percussion and backing vocals. "We started working with him to help fill out some of the new songs," explained Eddie Vedder during the show to introduce Klinghoffer. "Our special guest tonight, covering all the bases and some of the words, Mr Josh Klinghoffer on guitar, drums and piano."

Klinghoffer has also contributed to Vedder's forthcoming third solo album, Earthling – namely the first single, Long Way.

The band ended the encore with their version of Neil Young's Rockin' In The Free World featuring Patti Smith guitarist Lenny Kaye.

In addition, the set saw the live debuts of songs from 2020's Gigaton album with Superblood Wolfmoon, Never Destination, 7 O'clock and Stone Gossard composition Quick Escape.

The band will play Ohana Festival dates on 26 September and 1 / 2 October but fans over the Atlantic now face a long wait before Peal Jam's next scheduled show; their long-delayed European tour will start up in Amsterdam on 14 June.