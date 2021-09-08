Eddie Vedder joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers members and Andrew Watt on new single Long Way

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder has revealed the first single from his forthcoming solo album Earthling, his first since 2011's Ukulele Songs.

Long Way features a strong Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Wildflowers vibe former (Heartbreakers member Benmont Tench guests on Hammond B3 organ) and is released today, and also available for preorder as a 7-inch backed by another new song called The Haves.

It sounds like people playing together in a room, which is what a good rock song should be

Long Way also features Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone producer / collaborator Andrew Watt on guitar and bass, former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer on guitar and piano and the Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith.

"There was something there right away that I wanted to chase and finish," Grammy Award-winning producer Watt told Variety of his musical chemistry with Vedder. "It was just the right place and the right time and it all happened very organically. It sounds like people playing together in a room, which is what a good rock song should be.”

A release date for Earthling is still to be confirmed.

Long Way follows Vedder's inclusion on the soundtrack of Sean Penn film Flag Day with a faithful cover of REM's Drive. Vedder's 17-year-old daughter Olivia Vedder also contributed vocals to the album's songs There’s a Girl and My Father’s Daughter.