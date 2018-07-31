Patterning 2 promises to run rings around other iPad drum machines

Olympia Noise Co’s Patterning was a big hit in the iPad music-making community, with its circular approach to beatmaking representing something slightly different to other drum machine apps.

Version 2 offers several additional creative options, starting with the facility to record patterns on the new drum pads page or from an external MIDI controller. You can now randomise pretty much every parameter - this can be automated on a per-step basis - and the “next generation ratcheting” enables you to divide steps into eight to create some serious stutters.

There are now advanced drum kit switching features, too - create as many kits as you like within a song and apply them to any number of patterns. Quantised pattern launching will ensure that everything’s always in time, pattern tempo changes are supported, and the Loop Rotate option enables you to play with a beat’s timing.

For the sake of convenience you can now organise your samples into folders, and loop divide mode lets you set the measure length for the loop. Additionally, you’ll notice improvements to the automation, Ableton Link support and various other elements of the app.

Patterning 2 is available now on the Apple App Store priced at $14.99/£14.99. It’s a new app rather than an update, so users of its predecessor will have to pay if they want it.